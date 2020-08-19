Lela Christine Calder
Appleton - Lela Christine "Chris" Calder died on August 15th, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1934 to Mary C. Brouwer and Rev. Leland C. Finley. Chris' father died shortly before she was born. Her mother, Mary Finley married Donald D. Hickman, a school principal from Sheboygan, WI. Chris grew up in Milwaukee, WI, attended grade and high School and worked in the family business, the Brouwer Shoe Store chain.
Chris met her future husband, Richard "Dick" D. Calder, on a blind date while a student at Lawrence University. They were married on August 14, 1955. Chris went on to teach all eight grades, at the same time in a one room country school in Greenville, WI for 2 years. After her teaching career, Chris and Dick were blessed with four children. When all of them entered school, she began her many years of volunteering. She gave her time and talents to many local non-profits, giving of herself to help individuals in need as well as serve on some of the non-profit boards.
She and Dick enjoyed a time of extensive travel throughout the world. They were strong supporters of Rotary International, and through their involvement in this global organization, they traveled throughout the United States, Europe, Japan, and Russia. She especially cherished her time traveling throughout South Africa, Asia, and down the Amazon River. They formed lifelong friendships through their travels and her life was enriched by those she met. She enjoyed responding in kind to many international friends, hosting many of them at her home in Appleton, including high school and college exchange students studying here.
Chris looked forward to spending months, every summer, at the family cabin on Boulder Lake in Boulder Junction, WI. As the third generation to enjoy this property in the Northwoods, she got to share it with her great-grandchildren. It brought much joy to her heart to see the sixth generation enjoy the cabin at Highland Point. She also enjoyed hosting visitors, extended family, and her international friends at Highland Point, to share with them the Northwoods beauty that she was so fond of.
Chris' life was greatly influenced by the Beatitudes, Matt 5:3-11. She reflected upon these blessings throughout her life journey and did her best to share her blessings with others. She was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church, Appleton, having served there as an Elder, Sunday School Teacher and Choir member. She also found added spiritual contentment and enrichment as she worshipped and prayed with a close group of Quaker friends.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Dick Calder and sons, Stephen (Ann), Thomas (Rebecca), Andrew (Alison) and a daughter, Mary. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Jonathan (Jessica) and Jacob (Kathryn) Calder, Bradley (Jamie) and Courtney Calder, Ian and Jack Calder, and Marshall Kools. She has 3 great grandchildren, Margaret, Anna, and Frederick Calder. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and Brouwer cousins. If you wish to honor Chris, please consider a donation to the Dick and Chris Calder Fund at the Community Foundation for the Fox River Valley Region, 4455 W. Lawrence Street, Appleton, WI 54914. This fund supports the ThedaCare Hospice Foundation of the Fox Valley. Other considerations for donations to the charity of your choice
are equally appreciated. The family wishes to thank the wonderful care and compassion provided to Chris by Dr. Lee Vogel and the health care team at Mosaic Health; Her hospice care friends Matt, Wendy, Millie and Jessica. A special thank you to Richelle and Candy for your dedication and care delivered with love. Per Chris' wishes no formal services will be held.