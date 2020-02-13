|
Leo C. Riehl
Appleton - Leo Riehl was born on Sunday, May 28, 1939, in the town of Bovina, Wisconsin, the fourth child of Nolan and Rose (Cable) Riehl. Soon after, on July 23, 1939, he became a child of God through water and word, as he was baptized. Our Savior, Jesus, continued to nourish Leo's faith and on June 14, 1953, he was confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Shiocton. Leo was united in Christian Marriage with Judith Schabo on June 10, 1961, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in the town of Center. Their marriage was blessed with three children.
Leo attended LaFollette grade school and Shiocton High School. He worked on the family dairy farm, Center Valley Co-op, Liethen's Feed Mill, Wisconsin Distributing, S.C. Shannon, Nash Finch, and Checker Warehousing.
Leo loved his family very much and cherished the time spent together. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a central part of his life. He leaves behind his wife: Judy Riehl of Little Chute; three children: Brenda Wolf of Appleton, Tina Kahler of Appleton, and Dale Riehl of Little Chute. There are seven grandchildren: Christopher, Patrick (Bethany) Wolf, Chelsey Wolf, Andrew Wolf, Jonathan Kahler, Ryan Kahler, and Aaron Kahler. Other survivors include five great-grandchildren and a former son-in-law: Steven Wolf. His brothers and sisters are Jean Fuhrmann, Nancy Plach, Cathy Puls, Lois Volkman, Jim (Judy) Riehl, Louis Riehl, and Steven (Beverly) Riehl. His in-laws include Verna Riehl, Arlene Riehl, Gloria Riehl, Carol Wendt, Mark Stapel, Mark (Bev) Schabo, and Clark Schabo, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Paul, Gerald, Leonard, Keith, Thomas, and Dan Lee, Wesley, and Leslie; a sister Sharon Stapel; sisters-in-law Lois Riehl, Patricia Riehl, and Carol Schabo; brothers-in-law Norbert Fuhrmann, Jerry Puls, and Robert Volkman.
Leo was not in good health for the last several years of his life. During these difficult times, the Lord continued to speak to Leo regularly through His Word, nourishing his faith. On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, our Savior, in His wisdom, called Leo home to enjoy the place Jesus had prepared for him with his perfect life and innocent death.
Leo's Christian Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, located at 601 E. Glendale Avenue in Appleton. Rev. Daniel Thews will officiate. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until the hour of the service.
For more information or to share a memory of Leo, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020