Leo Nicholas Mohnen
Winchester - Leo Nicholas Mohnen, age 83, of Winchester, passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born April 21, 1937, to the late Joe and Anna (Schroeder) Mohnen. Leo grew up on the family farm in White Lake, South Dakota, with his fourteen brothers and sisters, before moving to Wisconsin after high school. Here he met the love of his life, Donna Prellwitz (who preceded him in death in October 2017), and they were married on September 27, 1958, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Clintonville. After marriage Leo and Donna set up house in Menasha, until they built the family home in Winchester, where they have lived since. Aside from working on the small family farm, Leo worked at Central Paper Company (currently Intertape Polymer Group) in Menasha until his retirement. He shared his wife's love of dancing to and listening to polka music! Leo was a wonderful, patient, loving, father to his six children; and he adored his grandchildren! He and Donna rarely missed an event the grandkids were involved in!
Leo is survived by his children, Randy (Kelly) Mohnen, Steve Mohnen, Cheryl (Alan) Christianson, Kristy Mohnen, Jill (Tim) Hartjes and Shawn Mohnen; grandkids, Nicholas Christianson, Molly Christianson, Katlin Hartjes, Kelcey (Hartjes) Cullen, Anna Hartjes, Zachary Hartjes, Alexandra Mohnen and Jacob Mohnen. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Vinz, James Mohnen, Jeanette (Bob) Priebe, David Mohnen, Sharon (Bob) Beckmann, Edward Mohnen, Dolores Waters, Paul (Nancy) Mohnen, Theresa Ishmael; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Merlyn Kettner, Rosalie Mohnen, Roseanne Mohnen, James (Sonja) Prellwitz, Roger (LaVonne) Prellwitz, Carol Prellwitz, Donald (Pat) Prellwitz, Willis Prellwitz Jr., Shirley Peeters, Robert (Beth) Prellwitz, Larry (Vickie) Prellwitz, Myrna (Phil) Sassman, Londa (Randy) Phillips and Ken Peeters; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Along with his wife and parents, Leo was also preceded in death by brothers, John Jerald, Richard and Philip Mohnen; and sister, Betty Kettner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gene Koch, Warren Vinz, Millie Mohnen, Alan Waters and Chester Prellwitz; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willis and Myrtle Prellwitz.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Royer Cemetery, town of Clayton.
