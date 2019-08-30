Services
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
600 E. Kimberly Avenue
Kimberly, WI
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
600 E. Kimberly Avenue
Kimberly, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo VanDrasek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo P. VanDrasek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo P. VanDrasek Obituary
Leo P. Van Drasek

Kimberly - Leo P. Van Drasek, age 88 of Kimberly, passed away on Thursday morning, August 29, 2019.

The funeral liturgy for Leo will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish, located at 600 E. Kimberly Avenue in Kimberly. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent.

For more information or to share a memory of Leo, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent