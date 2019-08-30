|
Leo P. Van Drasek
Kimberly - Leo P. Van Drasek, age 88 of Kimberly, passed away on Thursday morning, August 29, 2019.
The funeral liturgy for Leo will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish, located at 600 E. Kimberly Avenue in Kimberly. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent.
For more information or to share a memory of Leo, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 30, 2019