Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
W2037 County Road S
Freedom, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
W2037 County Road S
Freedom, WI
Leo V. Dorn


1928 - 2019
Leo V. Dorn Obituary
Leo V. Dorn

Appleton - Leo V. Dorn, age 90, of Appleton, passed away August 13, 2019. He was born September 2, 1928, son of the late Leo and Lucille Dorn. Leo was a kind and generous man. He loved to play bingo, hunt, fish, watch the Brewers, Packers and all sports.

Leo is survived by his children: Sandra Peterson, Norman Dorn and Connie Klesmit; grandchildren: Christopher, Todd, Jennifer, Michael, Tammy, Tracy, Louis, Nicole, Gina and Kimberly; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Leo was preceded in death by wife, Cecilia; children: Sharon Anderson, Michael Dorn, Bruce Dorn and Jean Dorn; granddaughter, Ashley Dorn; son-in-law, Gary Peterson; siblings: Alvin, Joe, Johnny, Frances, Lucielle, Genivive and Bernard.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Road S, Freedom. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
