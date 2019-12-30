Services
Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
Leola Priebe

Leola Priebe Obituary
Hilbert - Leola G. (Schaefer) Priebe, age 98, of Hilbert, died on December 28, 2019, at Pine Haven in Oostburg. She was born September 10, 1921, daughter of the late Edward and Alvina Schaefer. On October 13, 1940, she married Eldred Priebe and together they had two children.

Leola enjoyed gardening and she canned all of the berries she grew in her garden each year. She was excellent at sewing and even sewed the dresses for many of her family's weddings. She and Eldred met at a dance and always had fun on the nights they spent out dancing. They also enjoyed fishing, bowling, and playing cards with the neighbors.

Leola is survived by her children: Eldon "Butch" Priebe (Dianne Gould) and Harley Priebe; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Leola was preceded in death by her husband, Eldred; her parents: Edward and Alvina Schaefer; and a daughter-in-law: Gloria Priebe.

A funeral service is set for 11:00am on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church (43 N. 3rd St.) in Hilbert. Friends may call from 9:30am until 10:45am at the church on the day of the service. Online condolences

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
