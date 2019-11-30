Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Fuerst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon M. Fuerst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon M. Fuerst Obituary
Leon M. Fuerst

Little Chute - Leon M. Fuerst, age 69, of Little Chute, passed away peacefully at his home on November 30, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1950, son of the late Leo and Charlene (Sigl) Fuerst. He married Mary K. Coppus on May 7, 1977.

Leon worked at the Neenah Foundry and Clean Power. He loved to hunt and fish and all sports. He enjoyed going to the Elkhart races. Leon could spark up a conversation with anyone at the local coffee shop. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Leon is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Fuerst; children: Jennifer (fiance Jake Anderson) Fuerst and Kyle (Nikki) Fuerst; grandchildren: Mason, Brooklynn, Autumn, Lily, Caylee, Elsa and Leland; brothers: Leo (Linda) and Mark Fuerst; sisters: Tricia Van Handel and Marie Fuerst; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry (Nancy) Coppus, Nancy Hartl and Jean (George) Wollenberg; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Charlene Fuerst and his father and mother-in-law, Joe and Helen Coppus.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The Fuerst family would like to extend a special thank you to ThedaCare Hospice, especially Jolene, Hannah and Robin for the compassionate care that was given to Leon.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent