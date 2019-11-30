|
Leon M. Fuerst
Little Chute - Leon M. Fuerst, age 69, of Little Chute, passed away peacefully at his home on November 30, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1950, son of the late Leo and Charlene (Sigl) Fuerst. He married Mary K. Coppus on May 7, 1977.
Leon worked at the Neenah Foundry and Clean Power. He loved to hunt and fish and all sports. He enjoyed going to the Elkhart races. Leon could spark up a conversation with anyone at the local coffee shop. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Leon is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Fuerst; children: Jennifer (fiance Jake Anderson) Fuerst and Kyle (Nikki) Fuerst; grandchildren: Mason, Brooklynn, Autumn, Lily, Caylee, Elsa and Leland; brothers: Leo (Linda) and Mark Fuerst; sisters: Tricia Van Handel and Marie Fuerst; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry (Nancy) Coppus, Nancy Hartl and Jean (George) Wollenberg; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Charlene Fuerst and his father and mother-in-law, Joe and Helen Coppus.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Fuerst family would like to extend a special thank you to ThedaCare Hospice, especially Jolene, Hannah and Robin for the compassionate care that was given to Leon.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019