Leon Matz
1939 - 2020
New London - Leon L. Matz, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at ThedaCare Medical Center in New London. He was born on August 16, 1939, in New London, son of the late Leonard and Marie (Schoess) Matz. He was baptized September 10, 1939, and confirmed July 12, 1953, at Grace Lutheran Church, Sugar Bush, where he was a lifetime member. On April 28, 1962, he was united in marriage to Donna Reeck at Grace Lutheran Church in Bear Creek. He served in the US Army from 1962 - 1964. Following his discharge, Leon worked at Hillshire Farms and Atlas Conveyer. In 1970, Leon and Donna purchased the farm, where they still reside and worked. He enjoyed playing cards and polka dancing.

Leon is survived by his wife Donna; children, Tom Matz and Judy (Tim) Hansen; granddaughter Jena Hansen (boyfriend, Harley Dey); and a brother Duane (Joyce) Matz. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister Audrey (Melvin) Wege; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer and Beatrice Reeck; sister-in-law Diane Stephenson.

Funeral services for Leon will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Sugar Bush, with Rev. Kenneth Rodrigue officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Due to covid-19 state mandates, masks will be required and social distancing practiced. The family is requesting only immediate family and close friends attend the service. Burial will be in the New Maple Creek Cemetery, Maple Creek.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

The family would like to thank the ER staff at ThedaCare, the Janke family, and Zitezelberger family for their care and concern for Leon.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
