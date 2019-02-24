Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Bear Creek, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Bear Creek, WI
Leon O. Bernard Obituary
Leon O. Bernard

Bear Creek - Leon Orman Bernard, age 92 of Bear Creek, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the home of his son Roy and Karla Bernard, where he stayed with them for the last 14 months. Leon was born in the Town of Larrabee to the late Robert and Lorraine (Henschel Bernard) Vollmer on April 8, 1926. He was drafted to the US Army and was in WWII in Germany. On August 21, 1948 he married Ida Mae Hehman in Clintonville. Leon was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Bear Creek. He hauled canned milk and bulk milk for many years. Leon sharpened chain saws and hand saws along with repairing and selling them. Leon made a lot of woodworking projects and loved to go fishing in Wisconsin and Canada with his family and friends. He owned a fishing tackle shop.

Leon is survived by his daughter, Sandi (Richard) Procknow, Manawa; sons, David (Debbie) Bernard, Bear Creek and Roy (Karla) Bernard, Bear Creek; brother, Robert Bernard Sr.; sister, Marlene Zemple and brother-in-law, Jerry LeNoble. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Leon was preceded in death by his wife; parents; an infant son, Dennis; brothers, Roland (Bernice) Vollmer and John Vollmer; sisters, Lois (Tom) Bessette and Maxine LeNoble; brother-in-law, Don Zemple and a great-grandson, Trenton Procknow.

The funeral service for Leon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Bear Creek with Rev. Aric Fenske officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London and also from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church Thursday. Burial will be in Little Creek Cemetery in the Town of Little Wolf.

The family wishes to thank ThedaCare Hospice for the help they gave them; especially Holly and Roxann.

"Dad we will surely miss you, but someday we will see you again!"

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019
