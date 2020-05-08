|
Leona A. Ellenbecker, age 106, of Dale, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Bethel Home, Oshkosh. She was born on March 15, 1914 at home in the town of Osborn, Outagamie County to the late Charles and Ida (Timm) Sachs. On June 8, 1938 she married Irving Ellenbecker who preceded her in death in 2002 after celebrating 63 years together. They owned and operated a dairy farm in the Greenville area for many years then moving to Dale in 1959. She was a long time member of First English Lutheran Church of Appleton.
Leona is survived by a daughter, Genevieve (Jack) Ghawaly, Metairie, LA; two sons: Marvin Ellenbecker, Santa Ana, CA, and Larry (Ellen) Ellenbecker, Neenah, WI; five grandchildren, John (Jackie) Ghawaly and Jessica Schriber, Metairie, LA, James (Susan) Ghawaly, Hammond, LA, Tammy (Dan) Malewski and Tracy Ellenbecker, Neenah, WI; 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was further preceded in death by her brother Elmer (Lenora) Sachs.
Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Kessler Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Tengesdal of First English Lutheran Church officiating. Due to the Coronavirus situation this will be a private funeral with immediate family in attendance. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers or gifts if you are so inclined, please make a donation to Miravida Living Bethel Home Oshkosh, WI in her memory. It was her home for the past 16 years. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
The family wishes to thank Ruben Schultz (God- Son), and Mary Schulz (friend from First English Lutheran Church), for their special relationship with her. The family would especially like to thank Bethel Home Oshkosh and its staff, for the years of wonderful care. We would also like to thank Ascension Hospice for the care and coordination with Bethel Home in her final months.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 8 to May 10, 2020