Leona Backer
Oshkosh - Leona Olga Verna Backer, age 99, of Oshkosh, formerly of Waupaca, went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Bethel Home in Oshkosh. She was born on March 20, 1920 at her home in the Town of Waupaca, Waupaca County, daughter of the late Herman and Hattie (Warmbier) Elandt. On October 22, 1941, she was united in marriage to Harold A. Backer. He preceded her in death in October of 1972. She was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, 1 sister, 1 sister-in-law and by her son-in-law David Zink. Leona attended Maple Grove Grade School through the 8th grade. She then helped on the farm and did baby sitting for several families including the Waupaca County Sheriff, Pastor Al (Bonnie) Moens' 2 boys and also Pastor Barry (Ingrid) Hoerzs' 2 boys. She worked at the jail for a while and she was known for bringing fresh baked bread to her co-workers. She also worked at Niemuth's Steak Shop in Waupaca and the Hortonville Toy Factory. She loved working in her flower beds, vegetable garden and her yard. For some relaxation she enjoyed playing Sheepshead and Scrabble and following the Green Bay Packers. Leona was very active and was a life-long member at her church, St. John Lutheran in Baldwins Mill. Some things she volunteered her time for was being secretary/treasurer, Vice-President and also helping with their Ladies Aid. She volunteered for AAL and Bethany Home in Waupaca and had a great love working with the Community Center in Baldwins Mill.
She is survived by her daughter: Bev Zink; 1 grandson; a sister Linda Loss; also many wonderful nieces and nephews who also remembered her with gifts and visits.
The funeral service for Leona will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:00a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Baldwins Mill with Rev. Roger Nielsen officiating. A visitation for Leona will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Baldwins Mill Cemetery, Town of Royalton. Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice or St. John Lutheran Church.
A special thank you to Pastor Roger and his wife Alice, her friends from her home area and the Oshkosh area that would visit her, also Heartland Hospice, especially Chrisie; the staff at Bethel Home in Oshkosh, especially Bev, Barb, Pinky, Mary, Caroline, Kathy, and Chaplain Bob for their wonderful care and concern of Leona.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019