Leona Gorshe
Neenah - Leona Anna Gorshe, 94, peacefully went to her heavenly home on Friday September 6, 2019. She was born April 7, 1925 in Neenah, WI, the daughter of Frank and Catherine (Colling) Lamb. She was preceded in death by her spouse Ernest Gorshe, to whom she was married for 54 years, her daughter-in-law Bonnie Gorshe, and nine siblings.
Leona is survived by her four children, Donald (Tina) Gorshe, Larsen, Nancy (Carl) Sherman, Marietta, GA, David (Lillian) Gorshe, Brownsville, TX, and Tammy (Michael) Flanagan, Neenah, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives, friends, and her granddog Bella.
Leona loved to sing and dance but most of all she loved to dress up. She was known for her stylish taste in clothing, her glitzy scarves and beautiful hats. She loved flowers and had a gift for making the most beautiful arrangements. She was always ready for a day out, to eat at a favorite restaurant, shop, or to go for a ride in the country. Most importantly, Leona was known for her strong faith, quick wit and infectious smile.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. followed by mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church located at 900 Geiger Street, Neenah, WI 54956. Fr. Robert Kollath will officiate. Burial will be at St. Edward Cemetery in Mackville.
Leona loved the staff and her friends at Emerald Ridge Assisted Living and was blessed to share many hugs, prayers and laughs for the last four years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 9, 2019