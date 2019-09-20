|
Leona J. Stadler
Little Chute - Leona J. Stadler, age 96, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. She was born in Little Chute on March 15, 1923 to the late George and Mary (Hermsen) Coenen. Leona married Robert Stadler in December, 1946. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2014, after almost 68 years of marriage. She enjoyed bingo, fishing, playing cards, and bowling. Leona loved square dancing with Bob and watching the Packers. In retirement, Leona and Bob were able to spend over 20 years together at Kelly Lake, before moving back to the Valley.
Leona is survived by her children: Carole Metoxen, Little Chute; Jan Mitchell, Antigo; Debbie (Tom) Yingling, Darboy; Tom (Lynn) Stadler, Menasha; and Jay (Nancy) Stadler, Athelstane; grandchildren: Lori Metoxen, Michele (Jeff) Novak, Tina (Dell) Herbst, Tara (Jim) Hoffman, Jaimie Metoxen, Jeremy (Erin Engebretsen) Yingling, Ryan (Heidi) Metoxen, Amber Jones, Karissa (Tommy) Clohessy, Lee (Bree) Stadler and Kurt (Bobby) Stadler; great grandchildren: John, Zach, Jordan, Phoenix, Bradley, Scott, Abby, Deven, Ryan, Zayden, Keoni, Sophia, Skye, Katrina, Hazel, MaryAnn, Kaiden, Grayson, Amelia, and Mason; great great grandchildren: Landan and Laken; and brother-in-law, Joe Willems. Bob and Leona were lifelong friends and neighbors of Coreen and the late Carl Sanders. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, and husband Bob, Leona was preceded in death by her sons-in-law: Ron Metoxen and Mike Mitchell; infant daughter, Mary; siblings: Andrew (Orpha) Coenen, Richard (Delores) Coenen, Marian (Robert) Driessen, Esther (Joseph Kuborn) (Clarence) DeBruin, Bob (Rose) Kavanaugh; and sister-in-law, Jo Anne Willems.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Ronald Belitz will officiate. Committal St. John Cemetery. A memorial in Leona's name is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Leona's family would like to thank family friend, Barb Semrow, for her love and care. Also, thank you to the staff at St. Paul's Elder Services.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 20, 2019