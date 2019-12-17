|
Leonard Alan Koepke
Oshkosh - Leonard Alan Koepke, age 59, of Oshkosh, died Monday morning, December 16, 2019, at Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton. He was born November 10, 1960, in Neenah, WI, the son of the late Charles Koepke and Carol (Londowski) Koepke Boehm. He graduated from Appleton West High School. Leonard married Nancy Miller on August 31, 1984. Later married to Tammy Lucht on August 9, 2019, in Oshkosh. He was employed by Bemis/Curwood until early retirement this year. Leonard was a graduate of FVTC's Electro-Mechanical Technology program. He was a resident of Oshkosh for over thirty years.
Leonard loved fishing, hunting, and most especially music. He was an avid searcher for new and interesting songs and artists. He supported local music going to shows and sharing his wealth of music knowledge. He enjoyed singing karaoke with his wife, friends and family.
Leonard is survived by his son, Theodore (Abigail) Koepke, and their children David and Freddie Ann; his wife, Tammy Lucht, and her son Cameron Lucht; his brother, Gregory (Debbi) Koepke, and their daughter Tanya Koepke (fiancé Nick) and her children, Timo, Justin, Kevin, and Zoey; their son, Jacob (Brandi) Koepke, and their children Tre, Brontay, and Jacobi; their son, Brandon Koepke, their daughter, Rhiannon Koepke and her children Weston, Zayleigh, and Emsleigh. Leonard is also survived by close cousins, Marty Hamm, Dee and Robert Todd and children, Big Jim Herman, and Little Jim (Jen) Herman, of Romeoville, IL and their children Tyler and Eric; Robert and Lori Herman, of Des Plaines, IL and their children Darien, Gillian, Georgia, Vander, and Gus; and special friends, Carey Florian and Cash Johnson, Kristel Blake, Dan and Carol Lenz, Minus One, and anyone with a good song to share.
Along with his parents, Leonard was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore and Viola Londowski, Elmer and Gladys Londowski.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Cremation will follow.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019