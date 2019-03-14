|
Leonard Beyer
Dale - Leonard A. Beyer, age 89, Dale, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at ThedaCare Medical Center in Appleton. He was born in Shiocton on March 28, 1929 son of the late William and Mary (Kegel) Beyer. Leonard served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. On December 29, 1953, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Bernice Guyette in New London. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage. Leonard worked at Neenah Foundry for 43 years retiring in 1993. He loved camping. He was a perfectionist and enjoyed helping his family with building projects and tinkering with lawn mowers. He loved his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hortonville, the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Gehl #7895 and the American Legion Post #263.
Leonard is survived by his wife Bernice, children: Steven (Barbara) Beyer, New London, Janet (Donald) Golla, New London, Lisa (Peter) Franck, Appleton, and Rhonda (Eric) Buss, Hortonville, a son in-law Mike (Michelle) Marg, Hortonville, adopted son Tim Roberts (special friend, Brittney), a brother, Harvey Beyer, a sister in-law, Edna Guyette. He is further survived by grandchildren: Travis (Katie) Marg, Matthew (Karra) Marg, Cody (Michelle) Marg, Jamie (Scott) Kriewaldt, Tony (Janelle) Beyer, Rodney (Aimee) Golla, Jeni Genskow, Jackson Beyer, Veda Beyer, Mandie (Roman) McLamarrah, Andrew (Megan) Thompson, Bailey Buss (special friend Mason), and Carson Buss, Kenny Roberts (Fiancé Anne),13 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Vernon (Carmen) Beyer, Ed (Pat) Beyer and Willard (Phyllis) Beyer, sister Arlene (Donald) Laack, daughter Theresa Marg, son Peter, sister in-law Ethel Beyer, father and mother in-laws, Fred and Jeanette Guyette, brother and sister in-laws, Harland Guyette and Raymond (Carol) Guyette and special friend and neighbor Jerry Wilharms.
Funeral mass for Leonard will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12 Noon at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville with Fr. Adam Bradley and Parish Director Greg Layton officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will be at a later date in the parish cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 14, 2019