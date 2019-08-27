|
Leonard C. Brumbaugh
Kimberly - Leonard Clark Brumbaugh, 88, died Friday August 23, 2019 at Aspire Senior Living, Kimberly. He was born December 30, 1930 in Canton, OH, son of the late Homer and Lucille (Dunning) Brumbaugh. Leonard married Emilye Courtney on April 6, 1996.
Leonard served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, with the 1st Marine Division during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Miller Electric retiring in 1996. Leonard then opened and operated BECO I, LLC; Thermal Spray. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, 1st Marine Division Association, lifetime member of VFW Post #2778, the Amateur Radio Relay League, and the Fox Cities Amateur Radio Club, with his call sign, K6JDF.
Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Emilye; his son, John; daughter, Tamara; five step-children: Chris Wadzinski (special friend, Mike Suess), Paul Schilcher, Sally Hugley (fiancé Craig Smith), Tom (Lisa) Schilcher, and Patrick (Jen) Schilcher; three grandchildren; and his sister, Jeanne (Bob) Gale. He was further preceded in death by his son, James; and two step-sons: Jim and Charles Schilcher.
Funeral service for Leonard will be 12:00 PM (Noon) on Saturday August 31, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Jim Wiebel officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Full military honors will follow. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Leonard's name to the .
Leonard's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Aspire Senior Living, for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 27, 2019