Leonard Close
Hortonville - Leonard M. Close, age 85, went to be with his beloved wife Joyce and his Lord, on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from complications during surgery. He was born on November 4, 1933 in New London son of the late William and Martha (Weber) Close. On February 6, 1954, Leonard was united to the love of his life Joyce Beyer. Leonard served his country in the US Army Reserves until 1961. He retired from Curwood in 1999. Leonard very much enjoyed his favorite hobbies that included; hunting, fishing, spending time at his cabin having a beer with his beloved friends and family. He also loved telling stories of the past along side his K-9 companion Sparky.
Leonard is survived by his daughter Christine (Bill) Schuette; a son Kenneth (Donna) Close; grandchildren: Matthew (Amy) Zick, Erika (Eric) Dorn, Joe Close, Carissa (Ryan) Oney, Kenneth Close, Jason Peterson and Andy Peterson; great-grandchildren, Mikhail Dorn, Alexis (Ben) Zick, Kendal Dorn, Ryder Peterson and Ashton Peterson. He is also survived by sisters, Darla Close and Carol (Richard) Funnell; sister-in-law, Connie (Dan) Rhoden and La Verne Beyer, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce, brothers, Melvin (Beverly) Close, Harold Close, sister and brother in-law, Angie (Dennis) Bedor, brother in-law Dennis Beyer and father and mother in-law, Ozzie (Hertha) Beyer.
Funeral services for Leonard will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Hortonville with Rev. Phil Koelpin officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Full Military Honors will be held.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 1 to July 2, 2019