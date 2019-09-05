|
Leonard E. Erickson
Neenah - Leonard Erling Erickson, age 98, of Neenah, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Valley VNA Assisted Living Center, Neenah, WI. He was born on February 20, 1921 in the Town of Lessor, Shawano County, to Elmer and Luella (Thorson) Erickson. The second of four sons, Leonard was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. He graduated from West High School in Green Bay in 1939. Leonard worked as a licensed cheese maker and continued this work until entering military service in 1943. He served in the Infantry in Europe, becoming a Platoon Sargent until honorably discharged in 1946.
Leonard attended the University of Wisconsin, taking a Short Course in the Dairy department, then took employment as head cheese maker in Wild Rose. He remained in the dairy business for 25 years, and then took up carpentry. Leonard married Girleen Lutzow of Shawano in 1947. The marriage was blessed with two sons, David (Jane) Erickson and Dean (Ramona) Erickson. Girleen passed away in 1975 and Leonard later married Grayce Szymik of Neenah in 1978 and lived with her in Neenah until her passing in 2015.
Leonard is survived by his brothers Homer (Carolyn) Erickson and Luther (Jenny) Erickson, his two sons and their wives, stepsons Patrick (Dorothy) Szymik and Jerome Szymik; grandchildren Laura (Scott) Jansen, Olin (Nicole) Erickson, Grant (Carissa) Erickson, Scott Erickson, Mary (Michael) Hommen, and step-grandchildren Patrick Szymik, Jr. and Thomas Szymik. He is further survived by great-grandchildren Miles Jansen, Samuel Erickson, James Erickson, Riley Szymik, Lilly Szymik, and Andrew Szymik. He is remembered lovingly by cousins, nieces, and nephews. Leonard was preceded in death by his wives, Girleen Lutzow Erickson and Grayce Szymik Erickson, his brother Clarence Erickson, grandson Clint Erickson, and stepson Daniel Szymik.
Leonard led an active volunteer life - in Wild Rose he was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the Wild Rose Industrial Development Corp., Volunteer Fire Department, Village Board, and Boy Scouts. In Neenah he was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and the Retired Men's Fellowship.
The family wishes to thank Valley VNA Assisted Living staff and ThedaCare Hospice for their assistance, kindness and compassion. Donations are welcome, and will be used to create a butterfly garden in Leonard's memory at Valley VNA.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 7. Visitation will be from 9:30 -11 am at the Wild Rose Presbyterian Church and the service at 11 am, followed by burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 5, 2019