Leonard F. Yorkson
1918 - 2020
Leonard F. Yorkson

Weyauwega - Age 102, of Weyauwega, went to his heavenly home on Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home in Weyauwega. He was born on October 20, 1918 in the Town of St. Lawrence, Waupaca County, to Frederick and Christena (Nelson) Yorkson. On January 9, 1960, he was united in marriage to Vera Herzfeldt. The Lord blessed Vera and Leonard with 7 children. He farmed for many years in the Town of Lind and drove school bus for the school district of Weyauwega/Fremont for several years. He was a member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega and had held several positions on the church council. Leonard also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Lind. He enjoyed woodworking, and was well known for his water witching abilities. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leonard will always be remembered for his silly sense of humor.

He is survived by his children: Dennis (Donna) Yorkson, Weyauwega; John (Meryl) Yorkson, New London; Debra (Brian) Zunker, Appleton; Randal (Lisa) Yorkson, Waupaca; Pamela Gibbs, (and special friend Frank Freiburger) Waupaca; Kriste (Todd) Schill, Waupaca; grandchildren: Jennifer (Brian) Bohrtz, Jacob (Kelly) Yorkson, Aaron Yorkson, Tyler (Heidi) Zunker, Anthony Zunker, Rachel Yorkson, Cliffton Yorkson, Stacey (Joey) Boelter, Jordan (Tim) Becker, Sawyer Gibbs and special friend Grace Chen, Taylor Gibbs and special friend Sydney Landstrom, Jeremy (Melissa) Schill; Kera Schill; great-grandchildren: Tanner and Addison Bohrtz, Liam and Landon Zunker, Eli, Skylar, and Bryson Boelter; Zoey and Abigail Schill.

He was preceded in death by his wife Vera, parents, infant son James, 5 sisters and 4 brothers-in-law, also his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Ida (Joch) Herzfeldt.

The Christian Funeral for Leonard will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega. A visitation for Leonard will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing. For those unable to attend, Leonard's service will be recorded and a link posted on his obituary page on the website.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
200 South Mill Street
Weyauwega, WI 54983
920-867-3399
