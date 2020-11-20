Leonard Frederick Leverance
Menasha - Leonard Frederick Leverance was reunited in heaven with his wife Helen on November 16, 2020. Leonard passed away peacefully with congestive heart failure and a brief bout of pneumonia and Covid -19. As Leonard would say, "That's all she wrote".
On May 28, 1923 Leonard was born a twin to Albert and Amy Leverance at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah. He began working at an early age to help his family during the depression. He continued to work hard throughout his whole life. On February 5, 1943 Leonard was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in WWII. He was selected to attend Cook and Baker School to become a cook and he also built bridges with the 553rd Combat Engineers until 1946. Shortly after his tour in the U.S. Army he met Helen E. Day, Menasha and soon after they were engaged, then married. They were blessed with four children. Leonard worked hard at different jobs before starting his career at the Neenah Foundry Co. Neenah. Starting at an entry position and working his way up to a Supervisor. He took great pride in his career and the crew that worked under his supervision. After 30 years he was offered an early retirement. He accepted the offer always saying, "I wanted to give the younger guys a chance for employment and to move up in the company". He went on to accept a part-time job for Dartmouth Clothes at Valley Fair, Appleton, and was a dedicated hard worker and worked many long hours. When Dartmouth Clothing closed, Leonard joined Helen as a playground supervisor at Taft School in Neenah. They both loved children and all the kids called them "Grandma and Grandpa".
Leonard also liked to putz in the garage, was very organized and completed many "Do-it-yourself" projects. Some great and some not so great, but he never shied away from trying. He spent time with his family, was a Brigade Leader, rented cottages when the kids were small, and later spent summers tent camping. There were a lot of fishing, zoo trips, Bay Beach, and picnics most weekends at Menominee Park in Oshkosh. Silver Lake and Evergreen Campsite became hot spots for the family camping and picnics. Leonard and Helen enjoyed spending their grown-up time with the neighbors and friends at the Roxy Club dancing on Saturday nights.
Leonard (Helen) were dedicated to their family and helped daughter Debbie raise MayLea and were more like parents to her.
Leonard is survived by his four children, Leonard(Debbie)Globe, Arizona, William(Pauline) Menasha, also Mark and Debbie, Menasha. He is further survived by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Leonard was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents Albert and Amy Leverance, in-laws Lloyd (Marie) Day, Thomas(Joyce) Day. Siblings Amy(Oscar)Reinhardt, Dorothy(James) Milheiser, twin sister Laverne(Harold) Peerenboom, brother Albert Jr. Leverance.
Leonard will be missed by many, especially his daughter Debbie and Granddaughter MayLea who cared for him for 5 years after Helen passed away. They called themselves the three musketeers and made many great memories including going out to dinner, listening to "Elvira", drives through the park, and looking at Christmas lights. So many great memories...
Mom and Dad
I did my best, you taught me love among so many other great things, you were always there when I needed you most. You did not teach me how to live without you. I Love you both, your the best. Until we meet again.
Due to covid, no funeral services will be held. For online condolences, please visit: kesslerfh.com
.