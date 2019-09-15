|
|
Leonard G. Jones
Little Chute - Leonard G. Jones, age 91, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was born in the Town of Maine on March 23, 1928 to the late George and Minilta (Olson) Jones. Len was united in marriage to Elaine Carpenter on March 30, 1946 at Ascension Lutheran Church in Navarino. They celebrated 72 years of marriage until she preceded him in death on December 27, 2018. He worked various jobs in their early years of marriage, then worked at Appleton Papers in Combined Locks for 38 years, retiring in 1990. Len and Elaine then bought a cottage in Oconto County and spent many years enjoying the great outdoors.
Len was a jack of all trades all of his life. He enjoyed overhauling cars, fixing lawn mowers, remodeling his home and cottage, gardening (especially potatoes, because they were good for you!), fishing, and hunting. Len loved to tell stories about the old days to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He started playing the slide guitar when he was fourteen years old. Many years later, he bought his prized Dobro guitar, which he loved to play.
Leonard is survived by his children: Lois (Bob) Pahl, Little Chute; Patrick (Lois Fielder) Jones, Little Chute; and Shirley (Pat) Bayorgeon, Kaukauna; grandchildren: Joseph (Tina) and Christopher (Janice) Pahl and Debra Klink; and John (Karen), Daniel (Vicki) and Michael (Carmen) Jones; 9 great grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren; 3 step great great grandchildren; brother, Lavern "Bud" Jones; sister-in-law, Naomi Carpenter; and brother-in-law, Francis Carpenter. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Elaine, Leonard was preceded in death by his sister Angela "Angie" (Myron) Haws; and granddaughter-in-law, Sativa Pahl.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH (124 W. 10th St. Kaukauna) beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The funeral will follow at 12 NOON with the Rev. Ronald Raddatz officiating. Committal Union Cemetery. A memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff, especially Vicky and Tina, from Helen's House for making our father's last days filled with loving care. Your friendship and caring hands were extremely appreciated. You all were wonderful and treated us as family.
Dad…Even with all the sadness we feel losing you, happiness fills our hearts, knowing you and mom are together again. You taught us faith, hope, and love - the greatest of these is love, you always said. Now walk those streets of gold you always waited to see with mom. We all love you so much and will miss you so deeply.
A special thanks to dad's granddaughter, Deb, who stayed with him his last two nights to bring him comfort. That is a special heart.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019