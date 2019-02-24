|
Leonard G. "Louie" Moder
Menasha - Leonard G. Moder, age 88, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, February 15, 2019.
Len was born on July 4, 1930 to George and Loretta (Thebo) Moder. He married Alice Beckman in November 1950. Leonard worked for Eggers Industries for over 40 years. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting with his family. Louie was a competitive Canasta and Rummy card player and lifelong movie lover and collector, especially Westerns.
Music was always a great love in his life, and he is celebrated for spontaneously breaking into song. Most of all he loved visiting family.
Leonard is survived by his children: Sharon Raymundo, Roger (Donna) Moder, son-in-law, Rick Drechsel; grandchildren: Enrique, Monica, and Ana Raymundo, Graham (Laura) French, Wade (Alicia Engel) Moder, Tracy Drechsel, Lindsey (Dave) Demmin, Carrie Kussart, and Jonathan Drechsel; great grandchildren: Elizabeth and Spencer French, Lily Collier, Kyle Halvorson, Lucas Demmin, Evan and Jenna Kussart; siblings: Glenn (Myrna) Moder, Susie (Evan) Rogers, Polly Rodgers, Charles (Mary Ann) Moder, sisters-in-law; Nancy Moder, Pat Moder, and Mary Moder, brother-in-law Russell Beckman, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alice, his daughter Karen, son-in-law Jesse Raymundo, four brothers (infant) Lyle, Wayne, Wesley, and Ronald, and brother-in-law Norman Rodgers.
The memorial service for Leonard will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, TRI COUNTY CHAPEL. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
The family would like to thank Elder Lodge, Manor Care, St. Elizabeth Hospital, Valley VNA and Home Instead for all their wonderful care and support.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019