|
|
Leonard J. Stanczak
Menasha - Leonard J. Stanczak, age 83, was called home to the Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019 with his family by his side after a lengthy illness. He was born in Ironwood, MI on January 31, 1936 and grew up in Michigan. He married Mary Choronzy on May 10, 1958. They lived 61 happy years together and were Blessed with four children. Leonard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Later in his life, he was a fire fighter for the Menasha Fire Department for 22 years, retiring as a Lieutenant in 1986. He was also a devout Christian and longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha. Leonard was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all. He was a very dedicated family man and enjoyed spending time with them creating special memories, especially with his grandchildren.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Mary Stanczak; children: Marty Stanczak, Ray (June Luckow) Stanczak, Daniel (Sue) Stanczak, and Diane (Jeff) DeWall; grandchildren: John, Sara, Kristi, Joe, Randy, Tanya, Heather, Amber, Andrew, and Eric; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stella and Frank Stanczak and brother, Ted Stanczak.
The Funeral Mass for Leonard will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Second Street, Menasha. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 am until the hour of the service.
Leonard's family would like to give a warm thanks to the caregivers at St. Paul Elder Services, ThedaCare Hospice, and ManorCare for all their wonderful care.
Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road, Menasha 720-0314
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019