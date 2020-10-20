Leonard JoasChilton - Leonard E. Joas, died on October 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton at the age of 86. Len was born in the Township of Chilton, January 10, 1934, the son of the late Albert & Marcella (Schmitz) Joas. Leonard grew up on the family farm in the Town of Stockbridge; he was a graduate from Stockbridge High School. Len met his long time bride of 65 years, Joan Gerhartz, and was married at St. Mary Catholic Church of Stockbridge where he also served as an Usher and Greeter for many years.Len was employed at Marathon/American Can/Pechiney as a Printing Supervisor, retiring after 40 years of service and was also a Quarter Century Member. Len also worked part time for the Town of Stockbridge, Heller Farms and also J&E Construction as well as running the Family Farm. Len was a retired Stockbridge Fireman after many years of service.Len enjoyed the outdoors hunting all areas and species, fishing and sturgeon spearing. Many of these hunting and fishing trips were with many friends and family where you could be sure you find him playing a prank or two on you! Len enjoyed a good game of cards with a a laugh or two; he also enjoyed the Packers games with his dollar side bets and a good NASCAR race. He was also an original member of the Stockbridge Harbor Fishing Club.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws: Leo & Alta Gerhartz; 2 brothers: in-laws: Roland & Charles Gerhartz; a sister-in-law: Ellen Jean Lavey; and many friends and relatives.Survivors include his wife: Joan; two sons: Larry (Barb) Joas; Dean Joas and his friend, Tammy; 3 of his heart of joy grandchildren: Kyle (Christy) Joas, Jody Joas, Haily Joas and her friend, Shaun; a great grandchild: Devin Joas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Wayne (Ginny) Meyer, Loretta Gerhartz, Dewayne Lavey, Ellie Gerhartz, and all of their families.Funeral service will be at 4:00 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church (Military Ave.) in Stockbridge with Rev. Michael Betley officiating. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm when the service will begin.In an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy, Len's family kindly requests that those attending wear masks and maintain social distancing while in attendance. The Joas family has also decided to not be celebrating Len's life with a meal following all services.