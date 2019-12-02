|
|
Leonard Juckem
Chilton - Leonard J. Juckem, age 91, of Chilton, died on November 30, 2019, at the Ascension Calumet Hospital in Chilton. He was born on February 6, 1928, son of the late Joseph and Kathryn Juckem. In 1952, he married Elsie Joas and together they had eight children. After Elsie's death in 1996, he married Carol Peterson in 1998.
Leonard loved the outdoors, whether it was working the land as a farmer, or on the water as a fisherman. He could spend hours looking at the waters of Lake Winnebago and he was known as a good fishing buddy. He was a good-natured man, kind and honest, with a great sense of humor. He was a man of faith, spending most of his life as a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Chilton, and later as a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Stockbridge. He also gave his time as a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Eagles Club. Above all else, he was a family man that loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his extended family.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Carol; his children: Lillian (William) Rach, Robert Juckem (Barbara Cook), William (Ann) Juckem, Kathleen "Kay" (Patrick) Miller, Kenneth (Susan) Juckem, Larry (Bonnie) Juckem, and Daniel (Anna) Juckem; step-children: Joan Birr, Tamra (David) Paull, and John (Rhonda) Jackson; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters: Betty (George) Jost and Rita (Stanley) Timmer; daughter-in-law: Linda Jackson; sisters-in-law: Lilly (Earl) Stache, Rosemary Joas, Julie Juckem, Elizabeth Juckem, and Karen Juckem; a brother-in-law: Herman Joas; and his extended family.
Leonard was preceded in death by his first wife, Elsie; a son: Ronald Juckem; his parents: Joseph and Kathryn; a step-son: Michael Jackson; sisters: Tilly (Art) Kozminski; Sister Mary Carol, Mary (Tony) Leonhard, and Virginia (Ray) Ries; and brothers: George (Ellen) Juckem, Herman Juckem, Charles Juckem, Anthony Juckem, and John (Erna) Juckem.
A mass of Christian burial is scheduled for 10:30am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Mary of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Stockbridge (120 Davis St.). Friends may call from 4:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton, and again from 9:30am until 10:15am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the church. Entombment will take place at 2:30pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Knollwood Mausoleum in Manitowoc. Online condolences
www.wietingfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Century Ridge Assisted Living, Ascension Calumet Hospital of Chilton, and his granddaughter, Dr. Sharon Kaplon.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019