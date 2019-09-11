|
Leonard L. Tessen
Weyauwega - Leonard Lewis Tessen, age 79, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King. He was born on September 9, 1939, son of the late Edwin and Caroline (Vollmer) Tessen, in the Town of Warren, Waushara County, Wisconsin. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith in Auroraville, Wisconsin on October 1, 1939. He was confirmed on March 29, 1953, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega. Leonard graduated from Weyauwega High School in 1957 and U.W. Oshkosh with a B.S. Degree in 1963. He proudly served his country for 3 years in the U.S. Army. He attended graduate schools at Western Michigan University at Kalamazoo, Michigan and U.W. Stevens Point. Leonard spent most of his working years in libraries including 21 years as a reference assistant in the State Library of Wisconsin in Madison. He was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Waupaca.
He is survived by a brother Roger (Linda) Tessen; sister Betty (Glenn) Drath; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law Lester (Carol) Tessen.
A memorial service for Leonard will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home Main Chapel at King with Chaplain Wayne Schwanke officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the chapel on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 11, 2019