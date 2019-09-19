Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
Leone C. Eiting

Leone C. Eiting Obituary
Leone C. Eiting

Little Chute - Leone "Onie" King Eiting, 71, entered heaven's gate to join her parents, Leo and Ann King on September 14, 2019.

The funeral liturgy and celebration of life for Leone King Eiting will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, located at 323 Pine Street in Little Chute. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Thursday, October 3, from 9:00 AM until the time of the mass. Private burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.

For more information or to share a memory of Onie, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 19, 2019
