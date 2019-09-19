|
|
Leone C. Eiting
Little Chute - Leone "Onie" King Eiting, 71, entered heaven's gate to join her parents, Leo and Ann King on September 14, 2019.
The funeral liturgy and celebration of life for Leone King Eiting will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, located at 323 Pine Street in Little Chute. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Thursday, October 3, from 9:00 AM until the time of the mass. Private burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
For more information or to share a memory of Onie, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 19, 2019