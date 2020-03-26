|
Leone M. Vander Loop
Menasha, Wisconsin - Leone Marie (Konetzke) Vander Loop passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born on July 1, 1926, to Edward and Magda (Maggie) Konetzke in Menasha, WI. Leone married Eugene Vander Loop at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha, on September 8, 1953.
Leone lived in Menasha and was a member of St. John's her entire life. She attended St. John's grade school and Menasha High School. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, canning her home grown veggies, and cooking (especially her Polish specialties).
As a member of St. John's Parish, Leone was involved with the Rosary Society. She served as President in the early 1970s. In 1973, Leone was involved in planning, as well narrating, the Fall Fashion Show that was held as a fundraiser for the Society. Leone was also a member of the church's choir for many years. She and other members of the choir would sing Polish hymns on holidays and feast days.
Leone was a sports fan. She enjoyed watching her Packers play football, Brewers baseball, and car racing. Her favorite racer was Jeff Gordon. Her brother, Butch, took her to Florida to see the Daytona 500 in person. She had a wonderful time! When her children were young, the family would go on summer vacation road trips. Some of the places they visited included Niagara Falls, Mt. Rushmore, Yellowstone, Mackinac Island, and Canada.
Leone is survived by her children, Sue (Jay) of Longmont, CO and Mike of Neenah; grandchildren, Crystal (Andrew), Joe of N. Richland Hills, TX; step-grandchildren, Dave (Angelica) of Lakewood, CO and Brandy (Omar); and step-great grandchildren, Amira, Matthew, Ava and Omar; and many other dear family and friends.
Leone was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Maggie; her husband, Gene; her brother, Butch; and her son, Ron (Kathy).
Our special thanks to the nurses and staff at Oakridge Gardens Nursing Center for their excellent care and support.
Due to the current environment, a private family graveside service will be held at St. John Cemetery, Menasha. A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020