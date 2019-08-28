|
LeRoy Balza
Appleton - LeRoy James Balza (93), passed away August 25, 2019 at Cherry Meadows Hospice Center.
LeRoy was born June 9, 1926 to Lucille and LeRoy R Balza of Kaukauna. He served in the Army Air Force in WWII shortly after graduation and recently had the honor of taking a trip to Washington, D.C. with the Honor Flight. That was an extremely exciting trip for him. He was a business man for several years in Kimberly, WI where he owned and operated the Kimberly Beverage Depot and also owned Roy's Apparel. LeRoy was an original member of the Heart of the Valley Association.
LeRoy married Jo Ann on September 20, 1969.
LeRoy and his wife, JoAnn, started their own business in 1984. Continental Embroidery of Indy. Inc. We sold the business in 1999 and decided to retire to Wisconsin. LeRoy and his wife were very outgoing and made friends easily. The decision to move to Wisconsin was one of the best decisions ever made.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Jo Ann, three daughters, Angie (David) Torok, Indianapolis, Barbara (Bill) Birkholz, Sherwood, WI and Karen (Jack) Wildenberg, Vancouver, WA, step-daughter Cindy (Kyle) Crawford, Colorado, and two step sons, Steve (Dawn) Surber and Mark (Anna) Surber all of Indianapolis, our extended family John and Jane, one brother, Richard (Jean) Balza of Kaukauna and a sister, Edee Vandeyacht of Kimberly. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Family members proceeding LeRoy in death are his daughter Amy who passed away just weeks before her father. So thankful she will be in heaven with him. Brandon Birkholz, grandson, sister Dorothy, Sister Norma, Lloyd Vandeyacht, and Al Krohn both brothers-in-law.
The funeral liturgy for LeRoy will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM at HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH DARBOY CAMPUS, 2806 County Rd KK. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 28, 2019