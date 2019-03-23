|
Winneconne - Leroy Donald Gilson, age 73, of Town of Winneconne, died peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.
He was born February 12, 1946, in Neenah, the son of Donald and Adeline Kuchenbecker Gilson. Leroy was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winneconne and was a 1964 graduate of Winneconne High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He grew up at the cheese factory that his parents owned in Ball Prairie, Town of Winneconne. On June 7, 1979, he was united in marriage to Sally Olson at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester.
Leroy was a draftsman at Hartley Controls in Neenah and S.J. Baisch in Kaukauna. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and sturgeon spearer. Leroy was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Zittau.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; daughter, Meghan (Kurt) Moeller; son, Todd (Jessica) Gilson; seven grandchildren, Maclayne, Ellie, Adelyn, Gracelyn, Blake, Adam and Brynlie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jayme Olson, Suzanne (Kurt) Luedtke, Ann (Dan) Pupp, Jan Olson; and nieces, nephews and friends. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Zittau (9077 North Road, Fremont), the Rev. Mark Kinney officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Mueller Funeral Home, 904 E. Main Street, Winneconne and also at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in Bell Cemetery. A memorial has been established. The family will continue to celebrate Leroys life after 3:00 p.m. Tueday, at Woodeye's in Winneconne. If you wish, please submit online condolences to muellerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019