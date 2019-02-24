|
LeRoy D. Ritchie
New london - LeRoy David Ritchie, age 86 of New London, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. LeRoy was born in New London to the late Doinysia and Florence (Joubert) Ritchie on January 3, 1933. He was united in marriage to Darla Schmidt in New London on December 1, 1956. He served his country in the US Navy. LeRoy bought a small farm in the Township of Lebanon in 1965 which became his passion and life's work. He worked hard raising horses until 1985 and beef cattle until 2013. There was never a day off and you could always find him somewhere outside tending to the livestock, fields and pastures. LeRoy had some four legged help on the farm too, especially his Border Collies Candy and Penny. In addition to running the farm, LeRoy worked at Bordens/Saputo Cheese Factory in New London for 39 years, retiring in 1995. When he was not on the farm, LeRoy loved taking his family on snowmobile adventures and traveling with his camper. Some of the places he drove to include Wyoming, South Dakota, Florida and Missouri. As well as many of the lakes in Northern Wisconsin, where he would take his grandchildren and teach them how to fish, and clean them up too.
LeRoy is survived by his wife; children, Patti (Larry) Jensen, Mark Ritchie and Dale Ritchie; grandchildren, Chad Ritchie, Ben Ritchie, Kevin Ritchie, Brian Ritchie, Chris Ritchie, Adam Ritchie, Jamie Stroud, Joe Ritchie, Cody Spatz, Kyle Spatz, Jacob Jensen and Lucas Jensen; 13 great-grandchildren; his brothers, David (Bonnie) Ritchie and Bernard (Charlene) Ritchie; his sisters, Phyllis (Gene) Laughlin, Lorraine (Carl) Kettner, Rose (Dan) Schultz, Margaret Rasmussen, Noni (Art) Gorges and Reta Wirth. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Tom; brothers-in-law, Bob Rasmussen, Terry Wirth and Russell Rusch.
The family is planning for a celebration of LeRoy's life to be held at the family farm sometime in the month of June. The date will be announced on our website when it is finalized.
They would like to extend their gratitude to Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega and the third floor nurses at New London ThedaCare.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019