LeRoy "Bud" Hartlaben
Cicero - LeRoy Wesley "Bud" Hartlaben, age 92, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, with his loving wife by his side and surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Town of Cicero, on Grandy Rd. since November 1960. LeRoy was born on the Wittenberg Homestead on June 9th, 1928, to Wesley and Elizabeth (Balthazor) Hartleben. He was a knowledgeable, quiet speaking, and handy man.
As a child LeRoy's family moved many times, and so he attended many different schools. Finally, he ended up at Seymour High School where he met his future wife, Lois Volkman. Their lockers were side by side. LeRoy graduated from Seymour High School in 1947. After graduation, he was employed by Pallisades Construction. In July, 1949, he received an army draft notice. He immediately enlisted in the Air Force. That is where his last name was forever changed from Hartleben to Hartlaben from an administrative typing error.
In July, 1951, he came home for his first 30-day leave. After 2 weeks LeRoy asked Lois to marry him, she said yes, and they were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek on August 4th, 1951. The day after their wedding they left for the Air Force base in San Bernardino, California. LeRoy and Lois celebrated 69 years of marriage this year. Lois said it's not an anniversary; it's an adventure.
After leaving the service, LeRoy and Lois worked on the Volkmans' farm. The couple relocated to Appleton where LeRoy attended Fox Valley Technical College, where he studied heating and air conditioning mechanics. He began a long career at August Winters & Sons Heating & Cooling in October, 1954, where he devoted time to the company and Teamster Union #458. At age 62, after 36 years, he retired and became the family handyman and gardener. He has now left his workbench of yellow marked tools, hip boots, and nipping knife behind as he is welcomed into Jesus' eternity. In November, 1960, LeRoy moved his family to "God's Country" - Grandy Road in the Town of Cicero. There they made amazing memories raising 11 children. LeRoy enjoyed all of his quality time with his family. LeRoy was also a dedicated member of St. Lawrence Parish in Navarino since 1960. He served on the parish counsel, finance counsel, cemetery committee, and buildings and grounds committee. LeRoy was involved with many church projects, and he taught religious education and led confirmation retreats.
LeRoy spent many happy times trout fishing and hunting pheasants, squirrels and grouse. He raised pheasants for his hunting club. He enjoyed talking about memories of playing cards, bowling, and dancing with friends. All of these stories and memories will forever live on in the hearts of those who will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Hartlaben; children: Gary Hartlaben, Pete (Sharel) Hartlaben, Randy "Chouse" Hartlaben, Barb (Randy) Schmidt, Steve (Sheila) Hartlaben, Karen (Pat) Van Lanen, Chris (Rick) Stedl, Kathy (Paul) Dollhopf; one son-in-law, Harold Shepard, Jr.; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
LeRoy was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald and Thomas Hartlaben; one daughter, Bette Shepard; and one great-grandchild, Levi Shepard.
Friends may call at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Navarino (W5125 State Highway 156) on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 3:00 p.m., Fr. David Greskowiak officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family extends a special thanks to all of LeRoy's caregivers for their compassionate care.