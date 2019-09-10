|
LeRoy M. Konkle
Menasha - LeRoy M. Konkle, age 80, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Prairie Home Assisted Living from Parkinsons. He was born on February 20, 1939, in Lena, the son of Martin and Genevieve (Senn) Konkle. He loved his family and friends dearly. LeRoy had a love of the outdoors, camping, fishing, deer hunting, and his hobby farm up North. He also loved polkas and square dancing which he did for 40 plus years along with playing the card game sheepshead. He worked as a UPS driver for 35 years. LeRoy was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Menasha.
LeRoy is survived by his wife of 60 years: Eileen; 3 sons: Daniel, Patrick, and Cameron (Julie) Konkle; 2 daughters: Darlene (John) Pawelkiewicz and Debbie (Jamie) Wohler; 11 grandchildren: Justin, Jason, Jared, Hilary, Luke, Lindsey, Amanda, Marie, Nathan, Brandon, and Rebecca; 12 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; a brother: Larry Konkle; 2 granddaughters: Dolly and Faith; a daughter-in-law: Mary; brothers-in-law: Jim Winberg, Jim Kube, Lawrence Soukup, and mother- and father-in-law: Frank and Emma Soukup.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 am, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Second St., Menasha, with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00pm on Thursday at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday at the church from 10:30 am until the time of the Mass.
LeRoy's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the caregivers and staff at Prairie Home Assisted Living for their loving care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 10, 2019