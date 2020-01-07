Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. John United Church of Christ
Black Creek, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM
St. John United Church of Christ
Black Creek, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Minlschmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy "Mike" Minlschmidt


1916 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeRoy "Mike" Minlschmidt Obituary
LeRoy "Mike" Minlschmidt

Black Creek - LeRoy J. Minlschmidt (Mike) age 103 passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living Facility in Appleton, WI. He was born August 11, 1916 in Mulvane, Kansas the son of John and Mabel Minlschmidt.

The family returned to Wisconsin in 1919. He grew up on a farm in the Black Creek area until 1929 when the family moved to the village of Black Creek. After graduation, he was employed by Ganzel Produce, Black Creek and then the Coca Cola Company, Green Bay.

He entered military service in March 1941. Mike served in the European Theater during WWII. On August 30, 1947, he married Doris Walter at First English Lutheran Church in Oshkosh and the couple enjoyed 62 years together. She preceded him in death in February of 2009.

LeRoy made a career of the military service and with his family served in Europe, Alaska, Japan, and Okinawa and his last six years was Commander of the U.S. Army Recruiting Station, St. Cloud, MN until his retirement from the Army in 1964. He was then employed by the 3M Company, St. Paul, MN until retirement in 1979.

LeRoy and Doris loved to travel and with their recreation vehicle they traveled throughout the United States, Canada, and parts of Mexico.

He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Black Creek, a lifetime member of the , and a member of Chapter 18, Appleton, WI.

He is survived by two sons, Gary (Ruth) Minlschmidt, Hudson, WI, and Eric Minlschmidt, Appleton, WI; a daughter, Wendy Minlschmidt, New London, WI; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Alongside Doris, he was preceded in death by his father, John, in 1957, his brother, Floyd, in 1986, and his mother, Mabel, in 1989.

Friends may call at St. John United Church of Christ, Black Creek, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3 pm until the funeral service at 5:00 pm with Pastor Tom Fritz officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, White Bear Lake, MN.

Online condolences may be expressed to LeRoy's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeRoy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent