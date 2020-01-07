|
|
LeRoy "Mike" Minlschmidt
Black Creek - LeRoy J. Minlschmidt (Mike) age 103 passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living Facility in Appleton, WI. He was born August 11, 1916 in Mulvane, Kansas the son of John and Mabel Minlschmidt.
The family returned to Wisconsin in 1919. He grew up on a farm in the Black Creek area until 1929 when the family moved to the village of Black Creek. After graduation, he was employed by Ganzel Produce, Black Creek and then the Coca Cola Company, Green Bay.
He entered military service in March 1941. Mike served in the European Theater during WWII. On August 30, 1947, he married Doris Walter at First English Lutheran Church in Oshkosh and the couple enjoyed 62 years together. She preceded him in death in February of 2009.
LeRoy made a career of the military service and with his family served in Europe, Alaska, Japan, and Okinawa and his last six years was Commander of the U.S. Army Recruiting Station, St. Cloud, MN until his retirement from the Army in 1964. He was then employed by the 3M Company, St. Paul, MN until retirement in 1979.
LeRoy and Doris loved to travel and with their recreation vehicle they traveled throughout the United States, Canada, and parts of Mexico.
He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Black Creek, a lifetime member of the , and a member of Chapter 18, Appleton, WI.
He is survived by two sons, Gary (Ruth) Minlschmidt, Hudson, WI, and Eric Minlschmidt, Appleton, WI; a daughter, Wendy Minlschmidt, New London, WI; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Alongside Doris, he was preceded in death by his father, John, in 1957, his brother, Floyd, in 1986, and his mother, Mabel, in 1989.
Friends may call at St. John United Church of Christ, Black Creek, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3 pm until the funeral service at 5:00 pm with Pastor Tom Fritz officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, White Bear Lake, MN.
Online condolences may be expressed to LeRoy's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020