Fr. LeRoy R. Smet
New London - Fr. LeRoy R. Smet 86, of New London passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 15, 2019. He was born January 17, 1933 in DePere to the late Robert and Henrietta (Verboort) Smet. Father Smet attended St. Norbert High School followed by St. Lawrence Seminary in Saint Nazianz. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Philosophy and Theology at St. Francis de Sales Seminary, St. Francis, in 1956. Bishop Stanislaus V. Bona ordained him to Priesthood on May 23, 1959, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, Green Bay. Father LeRoy's first appointments as Parochial Vicar were at St. Jude Parish, Green Bay, and then St. John Nepomucene Parish, Little Chute. In 1969, he was appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Manawa. In addition to his appointment in Manawa, in 1974, he was appointed Pastor of Most Precious Blood Parish in New London and served both parishes until 1979. Father Smet then served as Pastor of St. Joseph Church in Phlox, and Holy Family Parish in Matoon. He was appointed Pastor of St. Mary's Parish, Winneconne in 1988 and retired in 2007. In addition, Father LeRoy was elected as an Episcopal Vicar for Vicariate IV in 1972, and was a member of the board for two terms and also a Diocesan Consultor in 1972. Fr. LeRoy was granted senior priest status in 2007.
LeRoy loved masonry and helping his dad build homes. He enjoyed downhill and cross country skiing, snowshoeing and trips to Door County. He enjoyed many years of deer hunting, rabbit hunting with his dogs Doc and Nimrod, working on his land, building and tending to his cabin.
He is survived by his siblings; Daniel (Karen) Smet, Dorothy (Tom) Scott, Steven (Lynne) Smet, his sister in law Dar Smet and numerous nieces and nephews. Best friends Mary Ann Hanson, Roxanne (Larry) Beyer, Travis, Isabella, Charlotte, Emmastasia and Liam Beyer.
Fr. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Gerald, John and Ralph, sister-in-law Caroline Smet and Traci (Beyer) Langenhuizen.
Per Fr. LeRoy's special request, Bishop David Ricken will preside at a simple memorial Mass on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Chapel (1825 Riverside Dr.) on the campus of the Diocese of Green Bay.
Mary Ann and her family and the Smet family would like to thank all the Doctors and nurses that have assisted LeRoy to make this journey a little easier. Special thanks to Dr. Dale Schlais (Dr. and friend), ThedaCare at Home/Hospice and all staff at St. Joseph's Residence New London.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 19, 2019