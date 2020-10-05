Leroy Shepard
Black Creek - Leroy W. Shepard, 73, Black Creek, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1947, to the late John and Caroline (Hintz) Shepard. On July 10, 1976, Leroy was united in marriage with Linda Maroszek at St. Stanislaus Church in Hofa Park.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served our country from 1966-1968. Leroy was stationed in Germany, where he drove tanks. After his discharge from the armed forces Leroy began working as an equipment operator with MCC. He worked for MCC for over 50 years, where he was still a current employee. Leroy was very handy and was always looking for projects. He found joy with any tasks that involved use of his Kubota compact tractor. Leroy was always willing to help others.
Survivors include his wife, Linda, Black Creek; two children: Crystal (Dan) Baxter, Kaukauna, and Travis (Jen) Shepard, Black Creek; grandchildren: Cassandra, Dorian, Adria, and Lillian Baxter; and Paige and Katelynn Shepard; his mother-in-law, Regina Maroszek; siblings: John Jr. "Sonny" Shepard, Don (Bonnie) Shepard, Sally (Denny) Lorenz, Jean Shepard, Wayne Shepard, Judy (Brian) Ziewacz, Dennis (Bernie) Shepard, Terry (Ellen) Shepard, and Jeff (Wanda) Shepard; one sister-in-law, Diane (Ray) Letter; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Leroy was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Sylvester Maroszek, and his sister-in-law, Suzette.
In accordance with Leroy's wishes, no services will take place. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family.
The family extends a special thanks to Black Creek EMS, Gold Cross, the Outagamie County Sheriffs Department, and the Emergency Department staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. Also, a huge thanks to his "work family" at MCC for their friendship and support over the years.
