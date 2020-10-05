1/1
Leroy Shepard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Shepard

Black Creek - Leroy W. Shepard, 73, Black Creek, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1947, to the late John and Caroline (Hintz) Shepard. On July 10, 1976, Leroy was united in marriage with Linda Maroszek at St. Stanislaus Church in Hofa Park.

He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served our country from 1966-1968. Leroy was stationed in Germany, where he drove tanks. After his discharge from the armed forces Leroy began working as an equipment operator with MCC. He worked for MCC for over 50 years, where he was still a current employee. Leroy was very handy and was always looking for projects. He found joy with any tasks that involved use of his Kubota compact tractor. Leroy was always willing to help others.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, Black Creek; two children: Crystal (Dan) Baxter, Kaukauna, and Travis (Jen) Shepard, Black Creek; grandchildren: Cassandra, Dorian, Adria, and Lillian Baxter; and Paige and Katelynn Shepard; his mother-in-law, Regina Maroszek; siblings: John Jr. "Sonny" Shepard, Don (Bonnie) Shepard, Sally (Denny) Lorenz, Jean Shepard, Wayne Shepard, Judy (Brian) Ziewacz, Dennis (Bernie) Shepard, Terry (Ellen) Shepard, and Jeff (Wanda) Shepard; one sister-in-law, Diane (Ray) Letter; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Leroy was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Sylvester Maroszek, and his sister-in-law, Suzette.

In accordance with Leroy's wishes, no services will take place. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family.

The family extends a special thanks to Black Creek EMS, Gold Cross, the Outagamie County Sheriffs Department, and the Emergency Department staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. Also, a huge thanks to his "work family" at MCC for their friendship and support over the years.

Online condolences may be expressed to Leroy's family at www.muehlboettcher.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved