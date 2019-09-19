|
LeRoy Vosters
Appleton - LeRoy L. Vosters, age 85 of Appleton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 16, 2019, doing what he loved- surrounded by old friends from the St. John's class of 1952. A true Hollander, Lee was born on January 24, 1934 in Little Chute to the late Barney and Alma (Holtz) Vosters. He married Patricia Ann Hall on January 23, 1960 at St. Columbia Catholic Church in Dothan, Alabama.
Lee was employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 40 years and served on active duty with the U.S. Army after attending St. Norbert College. During his early life, he worked at his family's corner grocery store in Little Chute, Barney's (Vosters) Grocery. He was a drummer in the Little Chute Community Band and continued to play drums with Jay Wells Red Raven Orchestra, the Geriatric Jazz Group, and Harry and the Jazz Ratz, and many other top-notch dance bands throughout his lifetime. Lee was a member and Usher at Sacred Heart Parish in Appleton and belonged to the Catholic Order of Foresters. He was a member of the American Legion Post 258 in Little Chute, WI. Besides his love for playing drums he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Patricia to see his children and grandchildren.
Lee's ready smile, great sense of humor and warm heart will be missed by his four children: Tim (Sheila Smith) Vosters, Appleton; Teri Vosters, Palm Desert, CA; Tracey (Brian) Stahl, Shawano; Toni (Matt) Hupperts, Denver, CO; his grandchildren: Lea Branscome; Joey Branscome; Hall (Tyler) Thorton; Frank Hupperts; Haris Hupperts; and one great-grandchild, Leroy Phan Thorton. Lee is further survived by his sisters-in-law, Merry Susan Hall; Janie Phyllis (Tim) Hall-Sciborski; by nieces and nephews; and by his best friend, his six-toed cat, Digit. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; brother, Don (Dorth) Vosters; sister, Betty Rae (Tom) Pauly; brother-in-law, Jerry (Janone) Hall; and father-and-mother-in-law, Sam and Kathryn Hall.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Lee will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Parish, 222 E. Fremont St., Appleton, Fr. Joseph Dorner officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service. Lee will join Pat at St. John's Cemetery in Little Chute where military honors will be performed.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Lee's name.
Lee's family would like to thank the first responders and ER doctors, nurses and staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center- Appleton for their care and compassion during his final moments.
