Monona - Leroy Tiede, age 96, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Heritage Senior Living in Monona, Wisconsin. Leroy was born in Wittenburg, Wisconsin, but spent most of his life in Appleton. From 1943-1946 he was in the U.S. Navy during which his ship was involved in the campaign to take control of Luzon in the Philippines. Leroy was trained as a brick and stone mason by his father starting at age 13, and along with his three brothers he joined his father's local construction company. He also worked for major construction companies in Wisconsin such as the Oscar Boldt Company. Leroy loved his craft and enjoyed pointing out to family members the many buildings he had worked on throughout the Appleton area. Leroy's beloved wife of 65 years, Lois (nee Ziegler), died in 2009. During the four years that followed, he spent time with a good friend from his childhood, Lois McClone of the Milwaukee area. Leroy is survived by his daughters: Jennell Ballering of Madison (husband Mark), and Marcia Rew of Neenah (husband Richard). He has four grandchidren: Amber Rew, Clif Rew, Eva Ballering, and Nick Ballering. He also has three great grandchildren and he has nieces and nephews living in the Fox Valley area. The family appreciates the wonderful staff of Home Instead in Appleton who helped him live in his home until he was 95 years old. After he had a stroke and moved to Heritage Senior Living he became a favorite of many sweet and caring helpers there. There will be a visitation starting at 6:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 on Tuesday evening, August 11, at Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel 606 N. Oneida Street, Appleton. Attendees are advised to wear masks, please.