Les Stumpf
- - Les Stumpf, age 92, passed away on March 20th, 2019 from a sudden illness while visiting Florida with his wife of 36 years. Les was a prominent member of the community, both guiding and influencing those around him since his automotive career began in Sherwood over 60 years ago. As an army veteran, entrepreneur, husband, and father, Les will be greatly missed.
Work is love made visible.
Due to the circumstances of his passing, a more extensive obituary is to follow as well as a celebration of life in late April.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019