Leslie "David" ErnstShiocton - Leslie David Ernst, age 64, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his residence. Dave was born on April 14, 1956 in New London to the late Richard and Carolina (Heimbruch) Ernst. He was a hard worker, retiring last year in June, from Tom-Cin Metals in Hortonville after 23 years. Dave liked hunting and fishing. He spent time outdoors, whether it was chasing trophy deer, shooting ducks, or sitting by the river with his pole in his hand, or telling one of his many great stories. You would often find him tinkering in the garage, riding his bike, or helping a neighbor in need. After dark you would find him snuggling up in his favorite chair with his "Putz" (Grace) wrapped in his arms not saying muchDave is survived by his children, Michael Ernst (fiancée, Tami Riehl), Jennifer Schmoock (significant other, Juston Wilber), Zachary Ernst and Brianna Ernst; step-son, James (Cheryl) Piscitello; grandchildren, Taylor, Tori, Grace, Maverick and Sylis and siblings, Suzanne (Roger) Reindl, Connie Fietzer, John (Robin) Ernst, Theresa Armitage, Jerome (Sandra) Ernst, Donna (Dan) Paters, Jeffrey (Leanne) Ernst and Doreen Ernst.Dave was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barb and brother, Jim.As per Dave's wishes, no funeral services will be held.