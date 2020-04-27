|
Leslie Houk
New London - Leslie Jane Houk, age 95, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1924, to Charles and Lizzie Barker. She was born and raised in Texas, the youngest of eight children. She was a World War II veteran and met Robert, the love of her life, at Ellington Field, Houston, Texas where she was an airplane mechanic and Bob had just come back from serving in the European Theater during the war. She liked to tell the story that they married eight months after they met and had only actually spent three months together before they tied the knot. They were married 70 years before Bob's death in 2015. Leslie moved to Wisconsin to marry Bob and raise their family. Besides raising five rambunctious kids, she worked at various jobs including nurses aide at the "Old folks home" (what it was called back then) on the corner of Beacon and Pearl Sts., waitress at Don's Supper Club and later was an insurance agent for Catholic Family Insurance. She was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church for 75 years. Leslie and Bob loved to golf and were members of the New London Golf Club for many years. She was very proud of the fact that she got a hole in one!
Leslie is survived by two daughters and a son: Barb Bricco, Debby Thompson and Rick (Pam) Houk; 14 grandchildren: John Young, Jeff Young, Kerri Jo Krueger, Aaron Houk, Katie O'Connell, Michelle Stang, Mandy Claussen, Melanie Chally, Kim Houk, Tim Houk, Kristy Houk, Amie Spratte, Jesse Falk and Dylan Thompson; 21 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; two sons, Robert "Skip" and Bill; a son-in-law, Larry Bricco; an infant grandson and great-grandson; her brothers and sisters.
Due to the state-mandated regulations on gatherings, a private family service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment will be at Most Precious Blood Cemetery, New London.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to The Washington Center staff for the wonderful, loving care our mom received there. You are all very special people.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020