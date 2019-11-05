|
|
Lew Fietzer
Weyauwega - Lew P. Fietzer, age 62, of Weyauwega, formerly of Manawa, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, after battling with MS for many years. Lew was born on September 29, 1957, son of the late Lester and Irene Marie (Roland) Fietzer. Lew grew up on the family farm with his siblings and after graduating from New London High School in 1976, he worked at Sturms and Sons in Manawa for most of his life. He was very well liked and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and co-workers. Lew also enjoyed the outdoors, especially deer hunting. He was known as "Liquid Lewie" and for his 4th of July parties at his house outside of Symco. Lew liked his time with his friends, dancing at the Manawa Rodeo and spending time at the Donkey Shows. Lew will be missed by many!
Lew is survived by his brother, Leo (special friend Kelly); sisters, Lynn (Orin) Zirbel, Lois (Steve) Cunningham and Lana (Jerome) Simonis, along with many nieces and nephews.
Lew was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leon, Lyle and Larry Fietzer.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Lew starting at 12:00 NOON on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Club 161 (E4607 WI-161) outside of Manawa. If you knew Lew, please join us in this celebration and let's remember Lew as the fun-loving person he was before MS took advantage of his life.
In lieu of flowers, all memorials will be donated to the National MS Society. Let's wipe out MS!!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019