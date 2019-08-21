|
Lida Hampshire
New London - Lida May Hampshire, age 83, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at her residence. Lida was born to the late William and Essie (Hume) Fredrick on May 8, 1936 in Portage, WI. On August 30, 1962 she was united in marriage to Wood "Slim" Hampshire in Anna, IL. She was a resident of New London since 1964. Lida and Slim lived in Arkansas for a short time, and while there she drove transport bus. When they returned to New London, she helped run the family farm with Slim. Later in her career, prior to retirement, Lida drove cattle truck. She loved playing Skip-Bo, Sheepshead and going to the casino, but most of all she loved raising her 13 children.
Lida is survived by her children, Janis (Robert) Olinger, Jayne (Dan) Deeg, Vaughn (Judy) Schultz, Dean Schultz, Loran Schultz, Harlan Schultz, Sandy (Tim) DuFrane, Ronald Hampshire, Dianne (Greg) Boney, Donna "Kelly" (Alfredo) Rodriquez, Rhonda (Brian) Euhardy and Don (Mary) Hampshire; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Lida was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Slim; daughter, Sharon Gwenda; grandchildren, Bruene "Beaner" Hatterman and Billy Hampshire.
The funeral service for Lida will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Ruckdashel Cemetery, Town of Lebanon.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 21, 2019