|
|
Lila L. "Dickie" Schumacher
Freedom - Our mom, Lila "Dickie" Schumacher went home on March 15, 2019, free from the cancer that took her so quickly. She is now with her husband, Ken Schumacher; mom and dad: Marie and George Vander Zanden; her sisters: Nancy Haas and Noreen (Leon) Danke; and brother-in-law, Harry Wirth. We are sure she is hugging the grandbabies that were taken too soon.
Mom took everything with grace and never complained or asked why. Instead, she said, "she's OK at 86 years old, she had a good life and has seen all she wanted to see." Mom was quick to tell anyone who was going to cry that, "We're not going to do this now, I am fine, I don't have any pain, I am OK." We are grateful God gave us the chance to love on her and keep her comfortable in her own home during her last days.
Thank you to all her family, friends and neighbors for visiting, sharing kind words and cards. We can't thank Aunt Lynn enough. Thank you Heidi for making Mom always feel beautiful; you and the ladies at Exquisite Hair Design were tremendously loved by her. The wonderful team with hospice has been very kind and helpful. Mom will truly be missed by all those who loved her. She was a special lady.
Lila was survived by her children: Gary (Terri) Schumacher, Sandy (Greg) Schuh, Trish (Tom) Bongers and Missy (Chris) Eis; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings: Diane Wirth, George Vander Zanden, Joyce (Beatle) Much, Lynn Oatmann, Al (Sam) Vander Zanden and Dave (Pam) Vander Zanden.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave., Freedom. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 17, 2019