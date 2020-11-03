Lillian Marie (Meyer) Salm
of New Holstein - Lillian Marie (Meyer) Salm, age 85, was gathered into Jesus' arms on November 3, 2020 and taken to her Eternal Home, following a graceful battle with Alzheimer's and Covid 19 at St Paul Home in Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
Lillian was born in New Holstein on January 6, 1935, the daughter of the late Arthur and Rose (Brenner) Meyer. She attended Holy Rosary Grade School and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1953. On April 8, 1961, she married Peter Salm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Pete would always say she captured him by throwing nails into the path of his car as he drove past her house. However it happened, it was a match made in heaven, and they shared 50 years together prior to Peter's passing in 2011. We know dad was waiting with open arms to welcome her Home.
Lillian had a varied, but long career, including being an office assistant for Dr. Francis P Larme, working at Lake to Lake Cheese factory, cooking for the residents at Willowdale Nursing Home and in her retirement years, as the head of the senior meal site in New Holstein. But, her biggest and most rewarding job was that of a devoted wife, farmer and incredible mother, grand-mother and great grand-mother. She took care of dad for many years prior to his passing, especially serving as his chauffeur.
Strong faith is an understatement when describing Mom. She prayed the rosary daily, until Alzheimer's made that more difficult. The highlight of living at St Paul's Elder Services in Kaukauna was being able to attend Mass six days a week. She was an active member of Holy Rosary Church prior to her move to St Paul's, belonged to Christian Women's Society, Catholic Knights, the Cursillo movement and New Holstein Senior Citizens.
Her greatest joy was her time spent with family, immediate and extended, and time spent visiting or playing cards with friends. She loved a good party, was an incredible cook, embraced family vacations, enjoyed dancing, was never too busy for a game of Sheepshead or Dominoes and had the prettiest gardens in the area.
Those who will miss her every day include her children, Ann (Bill) Loehrke, Appleton; Annette (Penny Guptill) Salm, Appleton; Paul (Catherine) Salm, Bloomer; and Alan (Paula Rojo-Vega) Salm, Seattle,WA. She had a special joy in watching her grandchildren grow, and her legacy will live on in them and her great-grandchildren, Joe (Erin) Salm and their son, Daniel, Appleton; Matthew (Regan) Salm and their son Jack, Wauwatosa; John (fiancée Megan Sarauer) Salm, Hibbing, MN; and Lucas Salm-Rojo, Seattle, WA. One sister-in-law, Kitty Salm also survives her, along with a very special friend, Mary Schwarz. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Besides Peter and her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Antonia (James) Ludwig. Also preceding her in death were her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph and Amelia Salm, and Pete's brothers and sisters, Al (Rosemary) Salm, Joe (Katherine) Salm, Robert Salm, Jerry Salm, Rosalind (Robert) Smerling, Sister Boniface Salm O.S.B., Theresa (LeRoy) Piper.
Due to the current health risks, a private family service will be held, utilizing the services of Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein. Interment will take place in Holy Rosary Cemetery in New Holstein. We plan to hold a Mass and Celebration of Mom's Life Journey in the summer of 2021, or when the current Covid-19 situation is under control.
Our mom was an incredibly special lady, so we selected the very best care facility for her to live out her final years. Our hearts will be forever grateful for the love, compassion and dignity shown our mom by the incredible, dedicated staff at St Paul Elder Services, by St Paul Villa, Appletree Court at St Paul Home, and St Paul Hospice Services. We can never thank them enough for being not only mom's caregivers, but for the past seven months, also her family, when we could not be there to visit.
The family also wishes to thank their many family members and friends who stayed in touch with Lillie while she was at St Paul's, sending her notes and visiting. She cherished them all.
The family asks that memorial donations be directed to St Paul Elder Services, 316 E 14th Street, Kaukauna, WI 54130 in Mom's memory, allowing them to continue their mission and ministry of caring for our most vulnerable population.
'And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.' John 14:3
