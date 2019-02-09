Services
Lillian Viola Hetzel


Lillian Viola Hetzel

Appleton - Lillian V. Hetzel, 91, passed away just one month short of her 92nd birthday on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Oak Park Assisted Living, Menasha. She was born on March 6, 1927, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Raymond and Estella (Seymer) Gest. Lillian was united in marriage to Leonard Hetzel on September 14, 1946, at St. Martini Church, Milwaukee, and he preceded her in death on October 28, 2003. She was a member of the Fox Valley Symphony Chorus and Faith Lutheran Church, Appleton, and was active in the church choir and the spiritual care ministries. Lillian enjoyed nature; especially birds, flowers, and gardening. She also enjoyed dancing, knitting, sewing, and traveling; especially to Arizona during the winter with Leonard. She will fondly be remembered for her devotion to music, education, faith, family, and friends.

Lillian is survived by her 5 children: Judy (Dan) Lucas, Carol (Jerry Hanson) Hetzel, Mary Ellen (Doug) Pomerenke, David (Terri) Hetzel, and Lori (Paul Ebben) Hetzel; 12 grandchildren: Sarah (Kirk) George, Anne (Scott) Anderson, Emily (Todd) Hoffman, Charles (fiancé Crys Haney) Oberweiser, Angela (Jonny) Kvalheim, Shaun Pomerenke, Tess, Jesse, Eva, and Mayla Hetzel, and Hannah and Mia Hetzel-Ebben; 5 great grandchildren: Emmett, Ava, Alex, Tucker, and Levi; 2 siblings: Marian Kastner and Terry Gray; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E. Glendale Ave., Appleton, with Rev. Daniel Thews officiating. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Visitation will be on Sunday, at the church from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Faith Lutheran Church's Music Ministry.

Lillian's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers at Oak Park Assisted Living, Menasha, as well as Deacon Dennis Bowman, and Rev. Jim Weibel for their care and compassion.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 9, 2019
