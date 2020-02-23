|
Lillian "Lil" Vissers
Green Bay - Lillian "Lil" Vissers, 92, Green Bay, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1307 Lourdes Ave, De Pere, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM, Fr. Peter Ambting, O. Praem. officiating. A full obituary will be posted in Tuesday's paper. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send any condolences to the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020