Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Vissers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian "Lil" Vissers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian "Lil" Vissers Obituary
Lillian "Lil" Vissers

Green Bay - Lillian "Lil" Vissers, 92, Green Bay, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1307 Lourdes Ave, De Pere, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM, Fr. Peter Ambting, O. Praem. officiating. A full obituary will be posted in Tuesday's paper. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send any condolences to the family.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent