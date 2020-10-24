Lily C. SchmollAppleton - Lily Schmoll, Appleton, age 99, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 22, 2020.She is survived by her four children: Herbert, Jr. (Amy), Kitty (Ted) Heidke, Dale (Nancy), Jean (Gene) Schmidt; 13 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. Additionally she is survived by her dear friend and neighbor, Rose.She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert, her parents, one brother, and a great grandson, Peter.Per her wishes, there will be no services after cremation.