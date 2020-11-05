Linda Ann Armstrong
Appleton - Linda Ann Armstrong (Berg) passed away in comfort and peace at home (Care Partners Assisted Living) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the age of 71. Linda was born January 17, 1949 in Green Bay to Harvey Berg and Eleanor Berg (Morsette), and was raised between Green Bay and De Pere.
Linda married Thomas (Mike) Armstrong November 2, 1968, and enjoyed 37 years raising their family together before Mike passed away in 2005. They raised three daughters together, who all carry on the love, strength and memories of their parents through their own families. Linda's family has found strength through her by watching the unwavering care for her husband through his health problems for several years before his passing, then to fight through her own health problems for many more years. Through it all, she never stopped fighting. Linda often shared that it was the love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that kept her strong all those years and that gave her the most joy and fulfillment in life.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband Mike Armstrong, mother Eleanor Berg (Morsette), father Harvey Berg, sister Diane Turriff (Berg), brother-in-law Richard Turriff and her brother Wayne Berg.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Fay (Craig) Van Toll of Kaukauna, Amy (Ron) Fieck of Kaukauna and Jen (Dominic) DiMatteo of Appleton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Chris Manley (fiancé Beth Neabling), their children Brayden and Peyton; Sarah Manley (fiancé Dan Booth), their children Asher and McKenzie; Kimberly (John) Nickasch; Heidi (Mike) Ernst; Amanda (Ben) Aplin, their children Karson, Jace and Madison; Brandon Fieck; Xander DiMatteo and Ian DiMatteo. Sisters, Sandie (Lee) Vandenhouten of Texas, Dorothy (Mike) Smith of Georgia; brothers, Glen Berg of Missouri and Brian Berg of Tennessee. As well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Our fondest memories with our mother are of times spent baking together, going up north throughout our childhood, and seeing the love between her and our father. Both of our parents are greatly missed, and we are all proud to pass on the strength they both carried throughout their lives.
Enormous thanks to the many care providers who made a positive difference in our mom's life: Compassus (hospice care), Care Partners Assisted Living, Fresenius Kaukauna Dialysis team, Fox Valley Nephrology, ThedaCare Oncology/Hematology, UW Madison Transplant team, and so many more who have been involved over the years.
Due to the current health environment, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
