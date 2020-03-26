|
Linda Gajewski
Oshkosh - Linda Rose Gajewski, age 68, of Oshkosh WI, died Friday March 20, 2020 at her home in Oshkosh. She was born in Fond du Lac WI, on July 21, 1951 the daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy Horn Ertl. On June 2, 1973 Linda married Mark Gajewski at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stockbridge WI. Linda worked in the kitchen at St. Frances Cabrini School, then was employed at Kitz & Pfeil until the time of her retirement. Linda was a Communion Distributor and funeral Altar Server at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Oshkosh, a Quilter for Lutheran World Relief at Calvary Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, and a 4-H leader. She graduated from Fox Valley Technical College at the age of 50 as a Medical Assistant. Linda, who was affectionately called "Honeybee" by her immediate family throughout her life, loved gardening, and canning its bounties, as well as baking delectable doughnuts and breads. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, crafting, and quilting. Linda was a loving wife, caring and supportive mother, and the best, silliest, creative, and fun grandma. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping trips with her family, weekly yoga gatherings, and loved going for bike rides and walks with Mark.
Linda is survived by her husband Mark Gajewski, of Oshkosh; three daughters Angela Gajewski, Sherwood, Leona (Kyle) Schaefer, Black Earth, Theresa (Brian) Rasmussen, Darboy; and one son, Aaron (Teresa) Gajewski, De Pere; six grandchildren: Helen, Emma, Cora, Isaac, Calvin, Elliot; one brother, Gary Ertl, Coloma; two sisters, Karen (Dan) Kilduff, St Paul, and Betty (Lynn) Reaves, Tucson. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A private Memorial Mass was held at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Oshkosh with the Rev. Jerome Pastors officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Oshkosh.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020